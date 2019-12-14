F.C.C. TSR Honda France in the lead at Sepang

With an hour and a half to go at the 8 Hours of Sepang, F.C.C. TSR Honda France have taken the lead ahead of YART Yamaha and Suzuki JEG Kagayama.

After a delayed start followed by the race being suspended due to heavy showers, the race restarted at 6pm on the Sepang International Circuit. Michael van der Mark for Yamaha Sepang Racing and Mike di Meglio for F.C.C. TSR Honda France immediately became locked in battle. Their fight ground to a halt when the two riders crashed into each other. Mike di Meglio quickly got back on the track, but Michael van der Mark had to return to the pits to get his bike fixed. He was lapping beyond 40th place on his return to the track for Yamaha Sepang Racing.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France and YART Yamaha are now duelling for the lead ahead of Suzuki JEG Kagayama, Honda Asia Dream Racing with Showa, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, Suzuki Endurance Racing Team and VRD Igol Pierret Experiences.

Moto Ain currently lead the Superstock class in 8th place.

