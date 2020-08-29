After 8 hours of racing at Le Mans, F.C.C. TSR Honda France are in the lead, 3 laps ahead of Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar and Suzuki Endurance Racing Team. Moto Ain lead the Superstock class.

Following a thrilling race start punctuated by rain showers, F.C.C. TSR Honda France have increased their lead gap at the 24 Heures Motos. The Japanese team are two laps ahead of Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar and three laps ahead of Suzuki Endurance Racing Team.

Fastest Superstocks close in on Top 10

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, delayed by a crash, are in 4th place, 6 laps from the leader, ahead of two particularly competitive independent teams. VRD Igol Pierret Experiences and 3ART Best of Bike, both Yamaha-mounted, are 5th and 6th, ahead of YART Yamaha. After starting from pole and leading the early part of the race, the Austrian factory Yamaha fell behind following a crash.

The points awarded to the first 5 teams on the starting grid and to the first 10 teams 8 hours into the race have benefited F.C.C. TSR Honda France and bumped them up the provisional standings, still led by Suzuki Endurance Racing Team ahead of BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team.

ERC Endurance, the factory Ducati team, are the big losers at this stage of the race, having lost a lot of time due to running out of fuel at the end of their first stint. But there are still 16 hours of racing to go.

Supercharged Superstock teamsDespite a crash, Superstock class provisional leaders Moto Ain have taken back control and are in 7th place 8 hours into the race, ahead of No Limits Motor Team and GERT56 by GS Yuasa. The points awarded at the 8-hour mark have bolstered Moto Ain’s position as leader of the FIM Endurance World Cup provisional standings.

After starting from pole in the Superstock class, Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto are currently 4th in the category following a rocky patch in the early stages of the race. Another serious Superstock contender, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, were delayed by a crash.

