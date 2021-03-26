F.C.C. TSR Honda France, the winners of the 2020 edition, are gearing up to fight for another win at the 24 Heures Motos on 17 and 18 April on the Bugatti circuit.

The Japanese team will be at Le Mans with the new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade on which they claimed the win at the 2020 24 Heures Motos.

Masakazu Fujii’s team used the winter lull and test sessions at Suzuka with their new Japanese rider Yuki Takahashi to make further progress on their machine.

Racing parts specialist TSR has created a new swingarm and improved the fairing. Clutch specialist F.C.C. has optimized this essential element of the machine. The electronics have been reworked for higher performance while maintaining fuel consumption in check. The work on the HRC electronics was required to adapt the exhaust from Remus, F.C.C. TSR Honda France’s new partner, to the bike.

The team are counting on the 2021 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and their new line-up comprising Josh Hook, Yuki Takahashi and Mike di Meglio to hold on to the 24 Heures Motos trophy they won last August.

The fist face-off with the competition will take place at the first official tests on the Bugatti circuit on Thursday 15 April.

