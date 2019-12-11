F.C.C. TSR Honda France take the lead

F.C.C. TSR Honda France were quickest off the mark in the first private test on the Sepang International Circuit. The Japanese Honda team proved faster than Yamaha Sepang Racing and BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team.

The 51 teams competing in the 8 Hours of Sepang had a lengthy seven-hour session of private testing on the Sepang International Circuit this morning to size up the new FIM Endurance World Championship track. F.C.C. TSR Honda France proved fastest in the 8 Hours of Sepang’s initial confrontation. Mike di Meglio’s 2:05.796 best lap enabled the Japanese team to hold off one of the favourites for the win, Yamaha Sepang Racing (Michael van der Mark, Franco Morbidelli and Hafizh Syahrin). Franco Morbidelli set a 2:06.806 lap.

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, who made a splash in their debut outing at the Bol d’Or, immediately found a good pace, setting the 3rd-fastest time – a 2:06.061 – ahead of YART Yamaha, Honda Asia Dream Racing with Showa, another Japanese favourite for the win, VRD Igol Pierret Experiences, and FIM EWC defending champions Webike SRC Kawasaki France.

Team ERC on their new Panigale V4R were in 8th place ahead of Maco Racing Team and BMW Sepang Racing.

Moto Ain, the best Superstock team, were 11th-fastest in the session, which was cut short by a storm that caused Michael van der Mark, then riding the Yamaha Sepang Racing bike, to take a minor spill towards the tail end of the proceedings.

The day’s schedule at Sepang continues with the first official free practice session.

8 Hours of Sepang 2019 - Private tests classification

