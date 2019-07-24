F.C.C. TSR Honda France up their game

F.C.C. TSR Honda France posted the fastest time in the second session of tests at Suzuka today. The Japanese team were quicker than Kawasaki Racing Team.

The 2018-2019 FIM EWC champions are making no secret of their dual ambition at the Suzuka 8 Hours: securing a podium finish and retaining the championship crown. This afternoon at Suzuka, F.C.C. TSR Honda France’s performance was in line with their ambitions: they topped the timesheets in the second test session of the day. With a 2:07.236 lap, F.C.C. TSR Honda France were ahead of Kawasaki Racing Team (2:07.614) and YART Yamaha (2:08.028).

Though it was only a free practice session, their performance demonstrated the Japanese team’s good form and determination.

Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, VRD Igol Pierret Expériences and Honda Endurance Racing were among the European teams in the top 20 of the second session.

The current standings leaders Team SRC Kawasaki France are still holding back. They have another couple of hours of free practice on Friday morning to find the right settings before the two qualifying sessions later the same day.

On Friday, F.C.C. TSR Honda France will have to battle Japanese factory teams determined to secure a Top 10 spot so as to qualify for the Top 10 Trial, the Superpole unique to Suzuka which redistributes the first 10 places on the starting grid.

Results of tests Session 2

