F.C.C. TSR Honda France’s new weapon

The Japanese team F.C.C. TSR Honda France were in Paris to present the CBR1000RR-R 2020, their new weapon to reconquer the FIM EWC title.

More aggressive, more powerful and tailor-made for victory! F.C.C. From TSR Honda France’s standpoint, the Honda CBR1000RR-R 2020 has all the qualities needed to win the 24 Heures Motos. Freddy Foray is the only one of the three riders to have tested the standard version of the bike on the track, and his eyes glitter when he talks about it. “It’s a totally new machine,” says Foray. “You just can’t compare it to the previous version. It’s a combination of sheer performance and power. The engine’s unbelievable, it’s derived from the machine developed for the Suzuka 8 Hours.”

F.C.C. TSR Honda France are staking their hopes on the new bike to make up for lost time in the championship after having a tough time of it in the two previous races, the Bol d’Or and the 8 Hours of Sepang. The team will be trialling the endurance setup of their new weapon at Le Mans this week, ahead of the 24 Heures Motos tests at the end of March.

