Falcon Racing has no plans to miss out on top-five finishes in this year’s FIM Endurance World Championship.

After landing one season-high top-five Superstock category placing in 2021, Falcon Racing Team Manager Mickaël Le Dévéhat is targeting the top five at all rounds of the 2022 EWC, which gets underway with the 24 Heures Mots at Le Mans from 14-17 April.



Falcon has pooled the respective skills of French quartet David Chevallier, Théo Eissen, Loïc Millet and Tanguy Zaepfel to ride its Yamaha YZF – R1 to on-track success and Le Dévéhat’s hopes are high.



“The 2021 season was incredible for us,” he said. “We learned so much and gained a lot of experience. Our result at the Bol d’Or but, more generally, during the whole season has boosted all the team to take another stride for the 2022 season. The main goal is to stay in the top five in SST in every single race. We finished 10th, sixth, fifth and finally sixth last year, which is great for a team like us, but we are feeling confident to make fifth our position for every race.”



Le Dévéhat continued: “Of course, we would like to end 2022 with at least the same result, fourth in SST. To be honest, we are dreaming of reaching the first step of the podium for at least one race, and who knows maybe for the whole season. But for that we have to keep pushing and working hard as we did in previous years.”



While Falcon Racing’s choice of Yamaha power is unchanged, the team is working with BMD Performances on suspension preparation for 2022. “It is the only big difference in our bike preparation,” said Le Dévéhat. ‘Experience showed us that the R1 is a reliable and efficient machine, so we want to keep it as it is and stay simple. It worked in previous years. We are also proud to announce that Yamaha France and MotoPerformances Pontarlier have confirmed they will continue their sponsor partnership. Other sponsors will soon be announced and we are still open to discussions for partnerships for this season.”



Falcon began its pre-season testing at the Valencia circuit in Spain back in January, while its riders have undertaken a rigorous winter fitness programme, which has included Nordic skiing.



Introducing Falcon’s fab EWC four

Falcon Racing has four riders on its books for the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship. Here’s a reminder of who they are and what they’ve had to say.



David Chevallier:The most experienced rider in the Falcon Racing pack, Chevallier has form when it comes to helping his team-mates perform at their best. He’s aiming for “at least one podium in SST,” adding: “Obviously podium finishes for the whole season would be beautiful and we are allowed to dream. After all, with this team we are already in a dream and we can do beautiful things together.” Looking ahead to round two of the EWC, the 24H SPA EWC Motos in June, the Frenchman added: “Everyone says it’s the most beautiful circuit in the world. I look forward to riding there, I watch videos on it every day. There’s no fear, I love these fast tracks and I look forward to discovering it and crossing Raidillon. We’ll have to work hard, but I’m not worried – we’ll do the work, share the load and do our best to tame the circuit.”



Théo Eissen:Revving up for his second season as a Falcon Racing rider, Eissen’s main goal is “to be on the podium at least once, and my personal goal is to improve my lap times and be more consistent. I’m aiming to improve by 1.5 seconds at Le Mans, which I know is a lot, but I will do it and I’m capable of that.” Regarding his physical preparation for the 2022 EWC season, Eissen wants to “improve the body and legs. Last year my cardio was okay, my arms also, but the legs was my weakness, so I’m working a lot on those.”



Loïc Millet:A consistent performer during his first campaign with Falcon Racing in 2021, Millet said: “I would like to do as well as last year and even make the first step of the podium. It should be possible, it would be great, but we have a lot of work to do.” Millet has prepared for the upcoming EWC campaign doing cross-country skiing and muscular reinforcement work.



Tanguy Zaepfel:Falcon Racing’s new recruit joins as the squad’s fourth rider and is keen to make an impact. “I cannot wait to be on the track, but it does mean that a friend is having some issues and I have to replace him, so that is not so great,” he said.

Ad

FIM EWC Smith brings more MotoGP pedigree to EWC as MOTO AIN’s determination is rewarded 21 HOURS AGO

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Good team spirit boosts EWC success-chasing Viltais Racing Igol YESTERDAY AT 12:18