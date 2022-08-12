The family of Gino Rea, the F.C.C. TSR Honda France rider injured in a crash during Free Practice 2 for round three of the FIM Endurance World Championship at Suzuka last Saturday, has issued an update on the EWC podium finisher’s condition.

Highlighting the #KeepFightingGino message, the statement confirmed that the 32-year-old was in a stable condition in hospital in Japan. It read:

Ad

“The results of the CT scan showed signs of recovery with reduced swelling. He is in a stable condition and recovering from the usual side effects from such a trauma. We are looking forward to a Speedy G recovery from him as we all know he is capable of it.

FIM EWC Fritz sorry for late podium loss in EWC Suzuka 8 Hours 12 HOURS AGO

“Thanks for the support”.

The Reas and Berdinis

#KeepFightingGino

**

Gino, the Rea and Berdini families, Gino’s friends and the F.C.C. TSR Honda France team remain in the thoughts and hearts of the entire FIM EWC family. #KeepFightingGino

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC More technical checks required before EWC Suzuka 8 Hours results go final 13 HOURS AGO