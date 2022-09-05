A statement issued by Gino Rea’s family recently confirmed that the British rider “has continued to surprise everyone again and again” following his crash in practice for the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race, round three of the FIM Endurance World Championship in August.

Rea suffered serious head injuries when he fell from his F.C.C. TSR Honda France machine and has been in hospital in Japan ever since with his family issuing updates on his condition.

Ad

The latest statement read: “Gino greets us with a smile every day at the hospital. He has continued to surprise everyone again and again, always keeping on track to achieve his short-term goals. He’s now up on his feet taking strides in confidence and engages well with everyone”.

FIM EWC Plancassagne back for OG Motorsport by Sarazin in EWC 19 HOURS AGO

F.C.C. TSR Honda France will announce Rea’s replacement for the upcoming EWC season-deciding Bol d’Or in due course. In the meantime, the entire EWC community continues to wish Rea well in his recovery. #KeepFightingGino.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC EWC’s Guarnoni hoping and not hoping that Bol d’Or history repeats 02/09/2022 AT 19:20