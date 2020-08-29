6 hours into the 24 Heures Motos, Superstock teams are racing in the Top 15. Moto Ain have taken command in the class despite a crash.

After a start on a dry track, the race at Le Mans turned tricky with the arrival of rain. There were several crashes and Moto Ain, the current leader of the FIM Superstock World Cup standings, were no exception.

But despite their crash in the early part of the race and a return to the track in 20th place, Moto Ain have wrested back the lead in the category. Hugo Clère, Robin Mulhauser and Roberto Rolfo are lapping in 9th place 6 hours into the race. They are ahead of No Limits Motor Team, GERT56 by GS Yuasa and Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto in the Superstock class.