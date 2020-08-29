The warm-up once again saw the favourites for the 24 Heures Motos win in a tight group at the front in their final outing before the flag-off at midday.

The teams competing in the 24 Heures Motos undertook their last-minute setup tweaks before the race start on a still-cool track, albeit under clearer skies.

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team posted the fastest lap (1:40.534), hammering home their determination to clinch BMW’s first 24 Heures Motos win.

Behind the factory BMW, Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar, pole sitter YART Yamaha and F.C.C. TSR Honda France posted near-identical times in a 1:41.444 to 1:41.876 range.

Suzuki Endurance Racing Team followed their usual warm-up philosophy of focusing steadily on race preparation, and completed this morning’s 5th-fastest lap ahead of factory Ducati team ERC Endurance.

In Superstock, the battle for the win will play out among the clutch of teams who finished around 15th place in warm-up: Team Moto Ain, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto (the fastest Superstock in qualifying), GERT56 by GS Yuasa and No Limits Motor Team.

The 24 Heures Motos will be flagged off at 12pm CEST on the Bugatti circuit at Le Mans by Dominique Méliand, the 43rd edition’s starter of honour.

