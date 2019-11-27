FIM Awards live from Monaco

The FIM Awards be held in Monaco on Sunday 1 December. Watch the ceremony via live stream on the website www.fim-awards.com.

The FIM Awards, an annual ceremony at which world champions in every branch of motorcycle sport receive prizes, is being held in Monaco this coming weekend. The FIM is offering fans the opportunity to watch the event live on the website www.fim-awards.com.

The ceremony will be streamed live from 10.30pm CET onwards on Sunday 1 December.

The FIM EWC will come under the spotlight with Webike SRC Kawasaki France, who won their first world title in the 2018-2019 season. Team manager Gilles Stafler and riders Jérémy Guarnoni, Erwan Nigon and David Checa will receive awards in Monaco on Sunday.

