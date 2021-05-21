From Saturday 12 June onwards, fans in Luxembourg will be able to watch live broadcasts of the full FIM EWC season. RTL Play will show free live coverage of all the FIM Endurance World Championship races, starting with the 24 Heures Motos.

Both live and on-demand programming will be available to ensure the platform’s viewers don’t miss out on any of the action.

The distribution agreement signed by RTL Play and Eurosport Events, promoter of the FIM Endurance World Championship, runs until 2027.

Christophe Goossens, CEO, RTL Lëtzebuerg“The motorcycle endurance championship is truly unique. It’s a landmark of motorcycle racing with legendary teams and the finest current riders. It is action-packed sport from start to finish and that’s why we’re excited to bring the championship to Luxembourg. Thanks to our agreement with Eurosport, promoter of the FIM-EWC, RTL Play will broadcast the motorcycle endurance championship until 2027. That is excellent news.”

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events“Although the 24 Heures Motos will once again be held behind closed doors, we are very happy to expand the broadcast of the FIM EWC to Luxembourg to attract new endurance racing fans. It augurs well considering the return of the 24H Spa Motos in 2022.”

