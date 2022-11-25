The FIM Endurance World Championship is joining the global drive for a sustainable future as promoter Discovery Sports Events (DSE) works with the United Nations Sports for Climate Action group to reduce the impact of motorsport on our planet.

As a signatory of the UN Sports for Climate Action group, DSE has committed to reducing emissions across its championships by 50 per cent by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2040.



DSE also commits to measuring and disclosing its annual carbon footprint and progress with reducing emissions, as well as submitting a plan as to how it will achieve its emission-reducing goals into the future.



In addition, DSE is working to obtain ISO 20121 certification, which guarantees that all FIM Endurance World Championship events (EWC) are run with sustainability at their heart, with a minimal impact on the local environment and community, while strengthening relationships with all stakeholders. DSE is also seeking B Corp certification – an award that verifies the organisation meets high standards in social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.



DSE remains determined to reduce emissions wherever possible and has developed a sustainable travel policy, which limits the size of the support team working on site at EWC events, where some of the functions can be carried out remotely.



Efforts will be made to work with local suppliers; reduce the use of fossil fuels; work towards creating zero waste at events and use sustainable/recyclable materials wherever possible.



The EWC is keen to team up with riders, local organisers, suppliers, stakeholders and fans to achieve its sustainability objectives, and ensure a smooth transition to a sustainable future.



François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events, is determined to ensure DSE and EWC are among the world leaders when it comes to developing motorsport in a sustainable way.



He said: “My team and I at Discovery Sports Events are proud to be signatories of the UN Sports for Climate Action group charter and we will work hard to deliver our championships with the minimum possible impact on our planet. We look forward to demonstrating our commitment to this throughout our tenure as EWC promoter.”

