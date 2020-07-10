FIM EWC hails Michelin’s return

From our partner Fimewc.com

Together with Dunlop and Bridgestone, Michelin will be a key player in the FIM EWC, supplying reigning champions Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar and FIM World Cup winners and current Superstock class leaders Moto Ain, among others.

Michelin exited the FIM EWC in 2014, the year GMT94 claimed the world title on Michelin tyres, before the arrival of Eurosport Events as promoter. The championship’s sustained growth in recent years as a result of joint action by the FIM and the new promoter has led Michelin to reconsider its decision.

The FIM EWC is today stronger on all fronts – competition, technology, media – and has expanded its global reach. The rule change implemented with the FIM, reducing the tyre allocation per single race, gives the championship additional scope for manufacturer-driven innovation and development.

Michelin will be partnering some of the FIM EWC’s top teams. Reigning champions Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar will go out on track on Michelin tyres for the first time at the 24 Heures Motos. Michelin is also equipping the factory Ducati team ERC Endurance. Moto Ain, last season’s winners of the FIM Superstock World Cup and current leaders in class, also feature in the French manufacturer’s line-up of high-profile teams.

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events“I’m pleased to seeMichelin returning to the FIM EWC. Following a phase of technical validation by Michelin together with some of the championship’s permanent teams this past season, we have reached an agreement on Michelin’s official entrance into the championship. Their arrival reinforces the FIM EWC’s specificity as the only road racing championship featuring both competing constructors and tyre manufacturers – Dunlop, Bridgestone and Michelin. Dunlop retain their special position as official partner of the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy.”

