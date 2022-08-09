Following his accident in Free Practice 2 for the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race, Round 3 of the FIM Endurance World Championship, on Saturday 6 August, Gino Rea’s immediate family has issued this statement.

“We arrived in Japan on 8 August at 8pm with many thanks to the EWC, FIM, Suzuka Circuit, British Consulate and TSR for all the help in arranging emergency visas for us.

“At 2.30pm we had the opportunity to see Gino so we now have confirmation from the doctor about his condition.

“Gino was admitted to the intensive care unit on Saturday 6 August following an accident in Free Practice 2. He was concussed and sustained serious head injuries. He also has injuries to his left clavicle [the bone that connects the sternum to the shoulder]. He is still under sedation to reduce swelling on his brain and to control his temperature, he is due for another CT scan on Wednesday for a re-evaluation of his condition.

“Thank you for the excellent work from the Suzuka medics, helicopter crew and hospital staff.

“Gino is very strong minded, lives life to the full and gives 100 per cent to any situation. With him being so fit and healthy it will help him to a Speedy-G recovery.

“Thanks for all the support and messages. We will keep you updated as soon as we have any new information.”

The Reas and Berdinis

#keepfightingGino

Gino, the Rea and Berdini families, Gino’s friends and the F.C.C. TSR Honda France team remain in the thoughts and hearts of the entire FIM EWC family. #keepfightingGino

