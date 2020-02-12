FIM homologated helmets mandatory in 2020

As of 1 January 2020, the use of helmets approved to FIM homologation standards is mandatory in all FIM Endurance World Championship and Endurance World Cup races. A homologated helmet is identified by the FIM FRHPhe (FIM Racing Homologation Programme) label. The use of these helmets will be mandatory at the next round of the FIM EWC: the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans on 18 and 19 April.

The FIM, which has until now referred solely to existing international safety standards for road-approved helmets, rolled out a specific certification programme for its competitions in 2019. The programme incorporates a new test and more stringent performance criteria for helmets used in racing, over and above the standard requirements for road-approved helmets. The programme is based on data from recent scientific research simulating the shape of the human head more closely.

In particular, the FIM FRHPhe-01 homologation protocol incorporates a new oblique (45°) impact test, as well as tests performed at higher speed, with more impact locations and improved impact-absorption capacity to enhance the level of protection against brain injury in a crash. The headforms now have a silicone coating that mimic the thickness of human skin, and the impact zones have been revised to reflect the asphalt surface’s coefficient of friction.

Manufacturers applying for FIM FRHPhe-01 racing helmet homologation are required to have their helmet samples undergo this test protocol at the impact laboratory of the Aragon Institute of Engineering Research (University of Zaragoza) in Spain. Each size of an individual helmet model must be homologated separately, and submitted together with any accessories intended to be used in competition.

Homologated helmets are identified by a FIM FRHPhe-01 label sewn to the chinstrap alongside the road-approved homologation certificate.

Click HERE to see the list of FIM-approved helmets and HERE for the technical details of the programme.

The use of the helmets will be required during the technical checks at the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans in April 2020.

L’article FIM homologated helmets mandatory in 2020 est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com