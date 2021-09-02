Further to the previous communication on the above matter, made on the 15th July 2021 and following the Team Managers briefing held during this year’s 12 Hours of Estoril, the FIM is pleased to open its call for expressions of interest (tenders) in order to identify a single supplier of FIM Homologated fuel quick-fill system for the FIM Endurance World Championship and World Cup from 2022 (transitional year) to 2031.

Running from 1st September 2021 and closing on 15th October 2021, all aspects of the project to be undertaken are included in the tender document – click here to view- along with the contact details of the FIM persons responsible and to whom candidates should submit their formal expression of interest.

After the aforementioned closing date, all candidatures will be thoroughly reviewed and evaluated against the specifications and criteria set out, with the eventual selected supplier having been clearly identified as the party offering the best and most complete solution to the outlined project.

Formal notification and announcement of the successful candidature will be made in due course sometime after 15th October 2021, and only once the review process has been concluded.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

