Final practice run at Oschersleben

The 39 teams competing in the 8 Hours of Oschersleben had a final practice session in warm-up, with ERC-BMW Motorrad Endurance proving the fastest.

Other than one last opportunity to check fuel consumption and last-minute setup tweaks, warm-up offers clues as to which teams are in good form. ERC-BMW Motorrad Endurance posted the fastest lap at Oschersleben this morning. Having qualified in 7th position on the starting grid, the German team, who have been rather unlucky this season, now have a chance to shine in front of their home crowd this afternoon.

ERC-BMW Motorrad Endurance were quicker than F.C.C. TSR Honda France, YART Yamaha, Team SRC Kawasaki France (who will start from pole) and Honda Endurance Racing.

The fastest privateer team in warm-up this morning was GSM Racing, who are being shored up at Oschersleben by the competitive Russian rider Wladimir Leonov, partnering Bjorn Estment and Brandon Cretu.

Fany Gastro BMW Motorrad by Mercury Racing set the 7th-fastest time despite a minor crash towards the end of the session. The fastest Superstock, Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto, were 8th, ahead of GERT56 by GS Yuasa and Moto Ain in the class. Junior Team LMS Suzuki’s session ended with Louis Rossi taking a minor spill. The final of the Superstock World Cup is taking place here at the 8 Hours of Oschersleben. GERT56 by GS Yuasa currently leads the class.

The 8 Hours of Oschersleben will be flagged off at 1pm in Germany.

8 Hours of Oschersleben 2019 - Warm-up results

