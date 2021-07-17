A three-way battle between BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, Yoshimura SERT Motul and YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team was raging in the lead, but BMW Mototrrad have crashed.

After Gregg Black got the holeshot as usual for Yoshimura SERT Motul, a fight immediately started at the front of the field between the factory Suzuki, F.C.C. TSR Honda France with Mike di Meglio and BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team with Javier Forés. Marvin Fritz, who posted the fastest lap, a 1:39.384, for YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team, joined the fray and finished his stint in the lead.

After the first handover, a three-way battle started raging between BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, Yoshimura SERT Motul and YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team. The BMW team will now have to start from scratch after crashing 2hr30into the race.

Behind them, Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar and F.C.C. TSR Honda France are battling for 4th place ahead of VRD Igol Experiences, ERC Endurance-Ducati and Tati Team Beringer Racing.

BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, Wójcik Racing Team 2 and National Motos are fighting for the Superstock lead at the tail end of the Top 10.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

