From our partner Fimewc.com

Suzuki Endurance Racing Team returned to the track on the Vigeant circuit this past weekend. Gregg Black, Etienne Masson and Xavier Simeon got back in the saddle of the GSX-R 1000 for a productive session with the entire SERT crew.

Suzuki Endurance Racing Team returned to the track this past weekend for their first outing in several months. Damien Saulnier’s team went through their paces on the Val de Vienne circuit at Le Vigeant in central France. Gregg Black and Etienne Masson also met up again with Belgian rider Xavier Simeon, SERT’s 2020 recruit.

FIM EWC Between 2 Wheels live on Facebook and YouTube 5 HOURS AGO

The two days of testing provided an opportunity to dust off the bikes and the riders, and to resume fine-tuning the setup of the GSX-R 1000 and testing the new Dunlop tyres in preparation for the 24 Heures Motos at the end of August.

The restart offered fresh proof of the consistency of Suzuki’s new three-rider line-up. “Xavier Simeon has fitted into the team perfectly,” says Damien Saulnier. “He combines efficiency with good humour. All three of our riders provide similar feedback and analysis, which speeds up preparation. They get on very well and have a positive dynamic. But the best part of the weekend was being back amid the sounds and the atmosphere of racing.”

Next track outing for Suzuki Endurance Racing Team: 16 and 17 July on the Bugatti circuit at Le Mans.

L’article First outing for SERT est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC 24 Heures Motos behind closed doors 04/06/2020 AT 13:54