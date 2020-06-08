FIM EWC

First outing for SERT

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: Fimewc.com

ByFimewc.com
16 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

From our partner Fimewc.com

Suzuki Endurance Racing Team returned to the track on the Vigeant circuit this past weekend. Gregg Black, Etienne Masson and Xavier Simeon got back in the saddle of the GSX-R 1000 for a productive session with the entire SERT crew.

Suzuki Endurance Racing Team returned to the track this past weekend for their first outing in several months. Damien Saulnier’s team went through their paces on the Val de Vienne circuit at Le Vigeant in central France. Gregg Black and Etienne Masson also met up again with Belgian rider Xavier Simeon, SERT’s 2020 recruit.

FIM EWC

Between 2 Wheels live on Facebook and YouTube

5 HOURS AGO

The two days of testing provided an opportunity to dust off the bikes and the riders, and to resume fine-tuning the setup of the GSX-R 1000 and testing the new Dunlop tyres in preparation for the 24 Heures Motos at the end of August.

The restart offered fresh proof of the consistency of Suzuki’s new three-rider line-up. “Xavier Simeon has fitted into the team perfectly,” says Damien Saulnier. “He combines efficiency with good humour. All three of our riders provide similar feedback and analysis, which speeds up preparation. They get on very well and have a positive dynamic. But the best part of the weekend was being back amid the sounds and the atmosphere of racing.”

Next track outing for Suzuki Endurance Racing Team: 16 and 17 July on the Bugatti circuit at Le Mans.

L’article First outing for SERT est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC

24 Heures Motos behind closed doors

04/06/2020 AT 13:54
FIM EWC

ERC Endurance all set for the 24 Heures Motos

03/06/2020 AT 09:01
Related Topics
FIM EWC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

FIM EWC

Between 2 Wheels live on Facebook and YouTube

5 HOURS AGO
FIM EWC

24 Heures Motos behind closed doors

04/06/2020 AT 13:54
FIM EWC

ERC Endurance all set for the 24 Heures Motos

03/06/2020 AT 09:01
FIM EWC

One number, one story – 90 for Team LRP Poland

02/06/2020 AT 08:31

Latest Videos

Play Icon
FIM EWC

Bike goes up in flames at eight hours of Oschersleben

00:03:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
FIM EWC

Le Mans 24 Hours: Team SRC Kawasaki France lead after 6 hours

00:03:23
Play Icon
Play Icon
FIM EWC

Mike Di Meglio: I'm so happy for everyone

00:00:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
FIM EWC

Honda France reign supreme at Bol d'Or

00:02:50
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

YESTERDAY AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

YESTERDAY AT 19:40
Play Icon
French Open men

Brilliant Murray beats Del Potro in thrilling clash

03/06/2017 AT 12:52
Equestrian

Italy’s De Luca Races to Longines Global Champions Tour Win in Shanghai

01/05/2017 AT 13:34
WTA Stuttgart

Sharapova wins on return from ban

26/04/2017 AT 18:06
Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

YESTERDAY AT 16:58
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Suarez and Lautaro on collision course at Barca – Euro Papers

06/06/2020 AT 13:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

05/06/2020 AT 11:18
Play Icon
Monza

Gleason to make Touring Car debut as WTCC season heads to Monza

26/04/2017 AT 12:18
Premier League

Jesus starts, Aguero benched as City aim to cut Chelsea’s lead

13/02/2017 AT 19:25
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp 'to arrive at Anfield on Thursday' to sign Liverpool deal

07/10/2015 AT 07:11
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBetween 2 Wheels live on Facebook and YouTube
Next articleRussian high jumper Shustov receives four-year doping ban