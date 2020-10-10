Slated to host the EWC 24H Spa Motos in June 2022, the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps has launched the first phase of work to prepare for the return of international motorcycle racing. A total of €80 million has been set aside for the renovation work and infrastructure at the Belgian circuit.

The EWC 24H Spa Motos – a new race announced in May 2019 – marks the return of top-level international racing to the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit. This new round of the FIM Endurance World Championship will be held in June 2022.

FIM EWC Moto Ain win the first Webike Pitstop Award 01/10/2020 AT 13:11

Spa-Francorchamps has to meet FIM safety standards to once again host the Endurance World Championship. The process is now underway: the launch of the first phase of work has just been announced. The renovation project is being funded by an €80 million investment plan over 10 years.

The first step will be to revamp the track, with run-off areas being enlarged and gravel traps installed at five corners: La Source, Raidillon, Blanchimont, Les Combes and Stavelot.

The infrastructure for spectators is also being renovated. Several grandstands are to be refurbished, and a new covered grandstand with 4,600 seats will be built facing the Raidillon, offering a sweeping view as far as La Source.

The EWC 24H Spa Motos is to be held in June 2022.

Nathalie Maillet, CEO, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps“With the investment we have lined up over the next 10 years, we are showing that dreams can become reality. By starting with a prestigious endurance race, we will achieve the first goal of our ‘Motorcycle Project’.”

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events“The unveiling of a project to renovate and modernize the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps is a further step towards the return of motorcycle racing to this legendary racetrack. In coordination with the FIM and FIA, Nathalie Maillet and her teams have managed a huge and amazing accomplishment: making Spa a circuit the FIM can homologate without taking away from the features that make this track truly unique, and offering fans and teams even more modern infrastructure. A 24-hour race at Spa will be a major addition to the EWC calendar starting June 2022 and for the following 10 years. We at Eurosport Events are proud to have set the ball rolling for the return of motorcycle racing to Spa-Francorchamps after starting discussions with the circuit’s CEO in 2016.”

https://youtu.be/SmCaO4_rhoU

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC A 16th title for Suzuki Endurance Racing Team 30/09/2020 AT 13:45