Follow the Riders@home

Riders and teams have been boosting our morale and sending us messages since the beginning of the coronavirus confinement. Follow and encourage the “EWC riders@home” via our social media accounts and on the FIM’s dedicated pages.

With nothing lined up, no races and – for most of them – no opportunity to keep up with their training outdoors, the FIM Endurance World Championship riders have been helping to keep our spirits up while we wait for racing to resume. They’ve been telling us how they are living their confinement and giving us virtual tours of the places where they’re sheltering in a series of videos to watch on the FIM social media: externalFacebookhttps://www.facebook.com/fim.ewcNone, externalTwitterhttps://twitter.com/FIM_EWCNone and externalInstagramhttps://www.instagram.com/fim_ewc_official/None.

Marvin Fritz got the ball rolling, to be followed by Roberto Rolfo, Jérémy Guarnoni, Mike di Meglio, Gino Rea, Gregg Black, Erwan Nigon, Louis Rossi, Markus Reiterberger, Alexis Masbou and Florian Alt.

The FIM has set up dedicated pages on externalFacebookhttps://www.facebook.com/wetheriderswtrNone, externalInstagram https://www.instagram.com/wetheriderswtr/None& externalTwitterhttps://twitter.com/WeTheRidersWTRNone with the hashtag #RidersAtHome, where riders across all disciplines talk to viewers, including some FIM EWC riders. From 3 to 10 May, you can see what Gregg Black, David Checa, Mike di Meglio and Robin Mulhauser have to say.

