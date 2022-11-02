No Limits Motor Team’s run of success in the FIM Endurance World Championship continued in 2022 with the Italian squad claiming the coveted runner-up spot in the FIM Endurance World Cup for Teams.
For the third season running, No Limits Motor Team completed the season in second position in the final standings, prompting a simple celebratory message on Facebook, which read: “Oops, we did it again”.
Suzuki-powered No Limits Motor Team claimed a second and two fifth-place finishes in the 2022 FIM Endurance World Cup, scoring a total of 114.5 points.
Kevin Calia, Alex Masbou and Luca Scassa finished second in the Dunlop-equipped Superstock category in the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans in April. Stefan Hill joined the team for the 24H SPA EWC Motos in June in place of Calia and partnered Masbou and Scassa to fifth position, a result the trio repeated in the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or in September.
