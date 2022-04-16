Xavi Forès said his pursuit of pole position for the 45th 24 Heures du Mans caused him to crash during Second Qualifying yesterday.
And after apologising to his ERC Endurance Ducati team, the Spaniard insists his focus is firmly on the first of three 24-hour races in this season’s FIM Endurance World Championship, which ERC Endurance Ducati will start from fifth position.
“First of all I want to apologise for my crash during Qualifying,” Forès said. “We wanted to attack the pole position so this can happen sometimes unfortunately. But more important is, that we are strongly prepared for the race and we will for sure attack tomorrow.”
Last-minute signing Philipp Öttl, who is making his endurance racing debut, said: “My EWC-spec Panigale V4R is very good and easy to ride. I think I can ride constant times in the 35s-braket during day time but we need to see how it will be in the night. I hope I can help the team the best way.”
