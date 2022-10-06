BMW Motorrrad World Endurance Team’s reserve rider Kenny Foray is a double champion after he claimed the French Superbike title for the second time last month.

With two wins at Circuit Paul Ricard, which hosted the FIM Endurance World Championship season-deciding Bol d’Or earlier in the month, Foray added to his 2017 title success riding a BMW M1000RR for Tecmas Racing Team.

“It is really, really special for me to win the title for the second time, especially like this, because it was completely crazy,” said Foray, who took four wins and 12 podiums during the course of his 2022 French Superbike campaign. “The season was crazy. At the beginning, everything was good – not perfect, but good. We secured a lot of podiums. But at the third round, we had a small problem, a small mistake and we lost a lot of points.

“After six races, the gap to the leader was around 50 points, so it was really far away. It was not easy to stay focused because when you want to do everything for the title and you lose a lot of points like this, that was not easy. But after that, we started our comeback with a victory and that was followed by for second places and another win. That was perfect to be back in the title fight.

“I just want to thank my entire team, Michelin, BMW, because there is incredible support all the time. I am very grateful for that. It is never easy to win a title and to do it this way, it was really exciting and perfect. Thank you to everyone and see you next year.”

Foray wasn’t the only member of the BMW Motorrrad World Endurance Team to win a national title in 2022. Markus Reiterberger, one of the squad’s main race riders, lifted the German IDM crown following a dominant campaign.

Photo: Stéphane Valembois/SV Agency

