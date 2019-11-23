French endurance racers win acclaim

The FFM paid tribute at a ceremony held in Paris to French riders and teams who have done their country proud in international races. Webike SRC Kawasaki France and Moto Ain were congratulated for their success in the FIM Endurance World Championship.

Each year, the French Motorcycling Federation (FFM) pays tribute to France’s top performers on the international scene in every form of motorcycle sport.

Endurance racing won special acclaim this year, with two teams in the limelight.

Gilles Stafler, the team manager of the 2018-2019 FIM EWC champion Webike SRC Kawasaki France, and Erwan Nigon, one of the team’s riders, were handed an award and applauded for winning their first world title.

Pierre Chapuis, the team manager de Moto Ain, was commended for his team’s FIM Superstock World Cup victory.

