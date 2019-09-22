Fresh drama at the Bol d’Or

Race leader F.C.C. TSR Honda France’s engine failure followed by crashes involving Webike SRC Kawasaki France and YART Yamaha have once again disrupted the Bol d’Or.

Following the interruption of the race during the night because of bad weather, there has been another major upset at the Bol d’Or.

The race had returned to its normal pace on a nearly-dry track when engine failure brought F.C.C. TSR Honda France, the race leader, to a stop. Their mechanical issue also affected some of the other favourites battling for the win. Loris Baz in the saddle of the YART Yamaha bike and Webike SRC Kawasaki France’s Erwan Nigon, both hot on the Honda’s heels, were caught unawares by an oil spill. The riders’ minor crashes forced the two factory teams to withdraw, as their bikes caught fire.

The fresh upset has shaken up the standings. The leading pack behind the safety cars is now composed of the Yamaha-mounted Polish squad Wójcik Racing Team, Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and Moto Ain, the leading Superstock.

