Marvin Fritz says YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC met its target in the FIM Endurance World Championship opener despite not being able to convert its pole position into a 24 Heures Motos victory.

After Karel Hanika set a new lap record during the Second Qualifying session, prospects of a Yamaha win in France looked strong.

Ad

But when the YZF-R1 wouldn’t fire up at the start, the Czech rider joined team-mates Niccolò Canepa and Fritz in engaging in a heroic charge through the field to finish second, despite the starting issue remaining a hindrance throughout the race.

FIM EWC Di Meglio plots revenge after lost EWC victory AN HOUR AGO

“We were super-strong all the week with the pole position and in the race we were fastest in every stint,” said German rider Fritz. “We lost a bit with the starting of the bike, this was our issue and we hope we can solve this problem for the next race but, until then, for us the target was to finish this race and get many points as possible and we have 55 now, which is impressive. Now we are just eight points behind [Yoshimura] SERT [Motul] with two more 24- hour races coming up. We know our bike can last 24 hours and now we look to the next race.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Onwards and upwards as Wojcik moves on from tough EWC opener AN HOUR AGO