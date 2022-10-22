Christian Iddon completed a whirlwind month when the British Superbike Championship reached its climax at Brands Hatch last weekend.

Yoshimura SERT Motul’s fourth rider for two rounds of this season’s FIM Endurance World Championship, Iddon was making his comeback from injury and showed his grit and determination to race through the pain barrier at the venue in southeast England, coming away with a seventh and a ninth. He was fighting his team-mate inside the top 10 in the event’s opening sprint race but was taken out on the final lap.

Ad

“It was a difficult weekend,” said Iddon, who suffered a hand injury racing in BSB shortly following his Bol d'Or appearance. “We lost FP1 with a technical issue and we were always playing catchup. My hand wasn’t as bad as I was expecting, but it wasn’t 100 per cent. I struggled getting into the positions I wanted to, certainly in left-handers. I didn’t feel very sharp, but I can’t use it as a complete excuse. It’s been a tough couple of weeks, a difficult season, but that’s how it goes sometimes.”

FIM EWC Michy explains why 24H SPA EWC Motos will be much more than a race 17 HOURS AGO

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Volunteer marshal call for 24H SPA EWC Motos 19 HOURS AGO