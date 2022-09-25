As comebacks go, Websike SRC Kawasaki France’s capture of third position in the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or from 33rd takes some beating.

Following a strong start and opening two and a half hours, Websike SRC Kawasaki France’s #11 green machine, ridden by Randy de Puniet, Étienne Masson and Florian Marino, was in third position before holding the lead of the FIM Endurance World Championship counter for a time.

But a technical issue five hours into the 24-hour classic resulted in an unscheduled pitstop and a dramatic slip down the order to 33rd position.

Then the fightback started with the team holding P17 after nine hours of intense racing and sixth position by 05h00. Sixth then became fifth with four hours remaining before the team moved into third place during a dramatic final hour for its first EWC podium of the season.

“Not the place we were looking for but after a technical problem at the beginning of the race finishing on the podium was unexpected,” de Puniet wrote on Facebook afterwards.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

