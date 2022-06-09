Team LRP Poland finished the 24H SPA EWC Motos in the top 10 despite relying on “2.2” riders to finish round two of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship.
With Bartłomiej Lewandowski injured during qualifying and only able to complete 40 laps of the EWC counter, Dominik Vincon and new recruit Pepijn Bijsterbosch took it in turns to cover the remaining 450 laps aboard the squad’s BMW S1000RR.
It was an heroic ride in, at times, extreme conditions, with Vincon and Bijsterbosch finishing ninth among the Formula EWC runners in P10 overall.
“I’d like to say a massive thank you to the entire team,” Bartłomiej Lewandowski said afterwards. “After my crash in qualifying we were down from three to 2.2 riders for the race, but I was still able to complete 40 laps, which was a huge challenge in itself.
“Dominik and Pepijn did an amazing job during the race and the entire crew worked absolutely phenomenally during all 23 pit stops.
“In the end we were able to score more championship points and are well on course to make this our best FIM EWC season ever. While we won’t be able to take part in the Suzuka 8 Hours, we can’t wait to finish the year on a high during the Bol d’Or.”
