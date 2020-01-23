GERT56: A packed racing calendar

GERT56 by GS Yuasa have a lot happening on the racing front in 2020. The German team are targeting the FIM Endurance World Cup, but will also be looking to shine in the German IDM Superbike and World Superbike championships.

German team GERT56 by GS Yuasa’s key objective is to claim the 2019-2020 FIM Endurance Superstock World Cup. After the 24 Heures Motos in Le Mans, France on 18 and 19 April, they will race the final on home territory in Germany, at the 8 Hours of Oschersleben on 6 June.

Having narrowly lost the FIM Endurance World Cup to Moto Ain last year, GERT56 by GS Yuasa will play a tight game in the two forthcoming races to get the Superstock win. Lucy Glöckner, Stefan Kerschbaumer and Pepijn Bijsterbosch will ride the BMW S 1000 RR, with Toni Finsterbusch joining the team as back-up rider at Le Mans.

Lucy Glöckner on all fronts

Lucy Glöckner, the German team’s mainstay, has another two races lined up. She will be returning to the German IDM Superbike championship in the saddle of the GERT56 BMW at the Sachsenring race in early May.

Lucy is also slated to race a round of the FIM Superbike World Championship. She is expected to make a wildcard appearance at Oschersleben on 1 and 2 August.

Lucy Glöckner has nothing left to prove in either track or road racing. She waged a memorable battle with the factory Honda for a podium finish at the tail end of the 2017 Bol d’Or. And she finished 2nd in the 2019 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

“An exciting year lies ahead of us,” says Lucy. “Where do I start? Endurance is the best! I love endurance racing. We’ve had two rain-soaked races so far but still got a podium in Sepang and we’re well into the mix for the fight for the world title. That’s still our main target – to be Stock World Champions at the end of this season! We’ll have to work a lot at Le Mans to get as many points as possible there. I’m also looking forward to the IDM one-off but I would be lying if I said I don’t consider the wildcard in the World Superbikes as the highlight of the year – maybe even of my career so far. A big, big thank you GERT56!”

