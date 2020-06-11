Get well wishes for Christophe Guyot

From our partner Fimewc.com

Christophe Guyot, the team manager of GMT94 Yamaha, suffered a serious injury in a crash yesterday (Wednesday) while running a training session on the Carole circuit near Paris. All of us here at Eurosport Events wish him a speedy recovery.

GMT94 Yamaha were the FIM EWC champions in 2004, 2014 and the 2016-2017 season and are currently racing the FIM Supersport World Championship. Alongside this, the team’s creator and manager Christophe Guyot continues to run training sessions for young riders.

It was during one of these sessions on the Carole circuit in the Paris region that Christophe Guyot crashed. Despite being hampered by a punctured lung, Christophe managed to tell us how the accident happened. “I did everything I could to avoid a young rider who had just taken a fall in front of me. Luckily he was unharmed, but I collided with his motorcycle and crashed heavily. As a result, I’ve a few fractured ribs, a broken ankle, a fractured collarbone and a punctured lung, which is what’s giving me the most trouble.”

We wish Christophe Guyot a full and speedy recovery.

