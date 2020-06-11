FIM EWC

Get well wishes for Christophe Guyot

Image credit: Fimewc.com

ByFimewc.com
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

From our partner Fimewc.com

Christophe Guyot, the team manager of GMT94 Yamaha, suffered a serious injury in a crash yesterday (Wednesday) while running a training session on the Carole circuit near Paris. All of us here at Eurosport Events wish him a speedy recovery.

GMT94 Yamaha were the FIM EWC champions in 2004, 2014 and the 2016-2017 season and are currently racing the FIM Supersport World Championship. Alongside this, the team’s creator and manager Christophe Guyot continues to run training sessions for young riders.

One number, one story – Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto

3 HOURS AGO

It was during one of these sessions on the Carole circuit in the Paris region that Christophe Guyot crashed. Despite being hampered by a punctured lung, Christophe managed to tell us how the accident happened. “I did everything I could to avoid a young rider who had just taken a fall in front of me. Luckily he was unharmed, but I collided with his motorcycle and crashed heavily. As a result, I’ve a few fractured ribs, a broken ankle, a fractured collarbone and a punctured lung, which is what’s giving me the most trouble.”

We wish Christophe Guyot a full and speedy recovery.

L’article Get well wishes for Christophe Guyot est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

Moto Ain back on track

20 HOURS AGO
First outing for SERT

08/06/2020 AT 15:54
