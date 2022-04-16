The 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship is go with the 24 Heures Motos getting underway at 15h00 CET.

Fifty-two bikes started the event in bright sunshine and in front of packed grandstands following the return of fans after two years of running behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ad

Camille Lacourt, a five-time world champion swimmer, had the honour of launching the start procedure in his role as official starter.

FIM EWC Starters revealed for EWC 24 Heures Motos 2 HOURS AGO

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Fores sorry for pole-attack crash but ready for first EWC 24-hour challenge of 2022 8 HOURS AGO