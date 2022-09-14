Sylvain Guintoli is back on track in the FIM Endurance World Championship after injury forced him to miss last month’s 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race.

Guintoli hurt his left hand during a fall in practice for Japan’s EWC counter but returned to riding duties for his Suzuki-powered Yoshimura SERT Motul team during testing for the 100th anniversary Bol d’Or yesterday (Tuesday).

Ad

He wrote on Facebook: “Back on track at the Paul Ricard circuit to prepare for the Bol d'Or, the last 24-hour test of the EWC calendar this weekend”.

FIM EWC EWC season so far 6 HOURS AGO

Yoshimura SERT Motul tops the EWC standings with a 23-point advantage after all-action three rounds.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Hard-working Lewandowski all set for EWC season finale 8 HOURS AGO