Hafizh Syahrin preparing for Sepang

Hafizh Syahrin, who has been confirmed on the grid of the double header of races (8 Hours of Sepang/ FIA WTCR finale) in Malaysia on 14 and 15 December 2019, is mentally gearing up to race a bike and a car.

The Malaysian rider took time off between MotoGP races to talk about the major mid-December event to be held on his home circuit Sepang. Hafizh Syahrin contested his first endurance race – the 2017 Suzuka 8 Hours – with Team Kagayama.

He will be on the starting grid of the 8 Hours of Sepang on Saturday 14 December, then take the wheel on Sunday 15 December at the FIA WTCR/Oscaro season finale.

“Hosting the joint bike and car championship is a very good thing for both Sepang and Malaysian motorsport. As far as I’m concerned it’ll be quite a challenge because I’ll be racing the 8 Hours of Sepang first, on the Saturday. I’ll need a lot of energy. I’ve experienced the 2017 8 Hours of Suzuka and raced in Malaysia, where the weather is similar to Japan’s: hot and humid. I’ll be training to be stronger than my first time at Suzuka. This time I know what I need to do to prepare for the race.

My strongest memory of the Suzuka 8 Hours was competing in the Top 10 Trial. You go out on the track alone to set a lap time. We ran a good race, but unfortunately we had electrical problems. We managed to get them fixed but we finished 17th, which was quite disappointing. I hope I’ll do better in my second 8-hour race. I’d like to race with Yukio Kagayama again. I think we could pull off a really good result together.”

Hafizh Syahrin is taking a different approach to the car race. “I’m interested in trying out car racing, like Andrea Dovizioso and Valentino Rossi before me. I don’t expect to get a great result, but I’ll do my best. There are some tests lined up in November. I’ll try to enjoy myself.”

