Bartłomiej Lewandowski will be one of the hardest working members of the FIM Endurance World Championship paddock when the Bol d’Or celebrates turning 100 at Circuit Paul Ricard from 15-18 September.

As well as holding the role of Team Manager for Team LRP Poland, Lewandowski is the BMW-powered squad’s Blue Rider, sharing the #90 Formula EWC entry with Pepijn Pijsterbosch and Dominik Vincon.

Having finished sixth and ninth at Le Mans and Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps respectively this season, Team LRP Poland is seventh in the EWC standings on 42 points and could, theoretically, draw level with current table-topping squad Yoshimura SERT Motul if it took an 85-point maximum and the Franco-Japanese team non-scored.

“We know how strong the factory teams will be at the Bol d’Or but everything can happen in endurance racing,” said Lewandowski. “We have a great bike, package and support, combined with strong riders and an amazing, young and motivated team, as well as an ever-growing, passionate fanbase. We have everything and we believe we can achieve everything.”

Team LRP Poland’s BMW S1000RR is prepared by Marcin Kolanowski from Kosamotocykle.pl.

