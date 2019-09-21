High stakes in Superstock at the Bol d’Or

An intense battle for the Superstock win at the Bol d’Or is in store. Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto and Moto Ain locked horns right from qualifying, but some other challengers have every intention of joining the podium battle on the Paul Ricard circuit.

Moto Ain, the winners of last season’s FIM Endurance World Cup, arrived at the Bol d’Or as the favourites with riders Roberto Rolfo, Robin Mulhauser and Hugo Clère. But the Yamaha-supported team already have a serious rival standing in their way: Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto. The Kawasaki #33 ridden by Enzo Boulom, Christian Gamarino and Kevin Manfredi got the upper hand in qualifying yesterday (Friday) and will start from 8th place on the grid this afternoon, just ahead of Moto Ain’s Yamaha.

Both teams have very consistent line-ups, and are expected to feature among the race’s Top 10. They will be up against fierce competition, as a few other combative teams in the class are also targeting the Superstock podium. In 14th spot on the starting grid, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers have placed their Kawasaki in the hands of Anthony Loiseau, Jonathan Hardt and Julien Pilot. Last season’s FIM Endurance World Cup runner-up GERT56 by GS Yuasa are out to get their revenge: a mission entrusted to Stefan Kerschbaumer, Lucy Glöckner and Pepijn Bijsterbosch in the saddle of the BMW #56. Last year, GERT56 took the Bol d’Or win in the Superstock class.

No Limits Motor Team, who finished on the podium last year, will also be worth keeping an eye on. The Suzuki-mounted Italian team’s line-up comprises Luca Scassa, Eddy Dupuy and Christopher Kemmer. Motors Events (Suzuki) are back with James Westmoreland, Johan Nigon and Florent Tourné, and also feature among the Top 25 teams on the starting grid.

There are 29 Superstock teams among the 56 squads at the race start.

A dedicated classification

With a view to spotlighting the performance of the top Superstock teams, this year’s rules include a return to a specific classification for this class. 40 points will be awarded to the winner, and the top 20 Superstock teams will earn points in the 2019-2020 FIM Endurance World Cup standings.

Bol d'Or 2019 - Provisional starting grid



