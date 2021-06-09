With 30 of the 47 competing teams in the 2021 24 Heures Motos, the Superstock class will see an all-out battle on the track for the FIM Endurance World Cup win. A recap of the new players in Superstock.

Following two successive FIM Superstock World Cup wins, Moto Ain have moved up into the EWC class, throwing open the field for several other ambitious teams.

Italian squad No Limits Motor Team, the runner-up to Moto Ain last season, are the favourites, although mechanical problems slowed them down in Tuesday’s private test. The Suzuki 44 has been entrusted to Luca Scassa, Alexis Masbou and Kevin Calia.

There is stiff competition among the teams that stood out last season. BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers has entrusted its Kawasaki to Anthony Loiseau, Jonathan Hardt and Julien Pilot. Wójcik Racing Team 2 (Yamaha) will take to the track with riders Marek Szkopek, Florent Tourné and Michal Filla. JMA Motos Action Bike (Suzuki), who finished off last season in style, are gearing up in a big way with a new rider line-up comprising Cyril Carrillo, Julien Bonnet and Maxime Cudeville.

Other teams aiming to win are Team 33 Louit April Moto (Kawasaki) with Christian Gamarino, David Sanchis and Corentin Perolari as well as RAC41 ChromeBurner (Honda) with a European line-up comprising Grégory Fastré, Wayne Tessels and Chris Leesch. The Italian team Aviobike (Yamaha) is also among the Top 10 favourites with riders Andrea Boscoscuro, Jean-Édouard Aubry and Christopher Kemmer.

Two ‘new’ competitors in the Superstock class will also be worth watching. National Motos, a historic Endurance team and winner of the 2006 24 Heures Motos, is competing for the Superstock win this season. The Honda 55 will be ridden by Stéphane Egéa, Guillaume Antiga and Kevin Trueb. Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore (Yamaha) are back and ready to fight among the front-runners with Hugo Clère, Johan Nigon and Matthieu Lussiana.

Although they are penalized during pit stops by their machines not having the quick release wheel change, unlike the EWC bikes, the Superstock teams are sometimes capable of riding with the leading pack. They can be identified on the track by their red number plate backgrounds and yellow-light headlamps.

The first qualifying session on Thursday will offer some clues as to the likeliest contenders in Superstock.

