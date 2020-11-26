High-tech FIM and FIA homologated light panels will become mandatory on Formula1 and MotoGP circuits as of 2022, and on World SBK and FIM EWC circuits starting in 2023.

Installed trackside to get information to drivers and riders, the light panels can be operated by race control or trackside marshals. They will be designed and homologated to ensure they are always visible, whatever the weather conditions or light levels. The panels will very quickly and clearly display the information previously delivered by flags as well as other critical information for racers, such as a safety car entering the track.