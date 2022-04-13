Le Mans-based Yoshimura Suzuki Endurance Racing Team Motul is getting set to begin the defence of its FIM Endurance World Championship crown at an event it won in 2021.

Gregg Black, Sylvain Guintoli and Xavier Siméon took victory in last season’s 24 Heures Motos to begin Yoshimura SERT Motul’s ultimately successful EWC title quest.

Following last month’s two-day official Pre-Test at Le Mans, Yoshimura SERT Motul Team Manager Damien Saulnier said: “We had two completely different days with track conditions that we are likely to encounter during the race. During the first dry day, we were able to try a lot of things that Yoshimura had prepared during the winter tests with Kazuki Watanabe, and which turned out to be positive. The reunion with the whole team was very nice because we had not seen each other all winter.

“The mixed weather conditions of the second day, with a greasy track in the morning, were used to prepare for the race. In particular, we worked on the limits of use of rain tyres and slicks and rotated the riders so that they acclimatized to these delicate conditions. The track having dried at the end of the day, we were able to do a few quick laps and improve the lap times of the day before.”

The 45th 24 Heures Motos takes place from tomorrow (Thursday) until Sunday with the big race getting underway at 15h00 CET.

