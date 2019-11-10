Honda Asia Dream Racing with Showa in the spotlight at Sepang

Among the teams in the starting line-up of the forthcoming 8 Hours of Sepang in Malaysia is Honda Asia Dream Racing with Showa, one of the likely favourites to win. A closer look at a team that brings together talents from across Asia.

This Japanese squad, originally named Honda Team Asia, was created in 2012 with the goal of recruiting riders and technical crew members from all over Asia. The very next year, in 2013, Honda Team Asia made a splash by securing a 6th-place finish at the Suzuka 8 Hours with a rider line-up including the current team manager, former MotoGP racer Makoto Tamada.

Honda Asia Dream Racing with Showa regularly competes in the Suzuka 8 Hours, finishing 11th overall last July and 7th in 2018. The team is also a leading light of the Asia Road Racing Championship. Malaysian rider Zaqhwan Zaidi, the team’s number-one racer since 2016, is 3rd in the current season of the ARRC Superbike 1000 in the run-up to the final race in late November.

Honda Asia Dream Racing with Showa will race the 8 Hours of Sepang with a line-up comprising Zaqhwan Zaidi, Indonesian rider Gerry Salim, who competes in the CEV Moto2 in Spain, and Thai Moto2 world championship rider Somkiat Chantra.

The team’s Honda #88 will be worth keeping a close eye on right from the first practice sessions on the Sepang International Circuit on Wednesday 11 December.

