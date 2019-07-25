Honda Endurance Racing aiming for Top 6 finish at Suzuka

Honda Endurance Racing have set themselves an ambitious goal to wind up their season on a high note at Suzuka.

The Suzuka 8 Hours is a challenging race in which the Japanese factory teams and machines habitually monopolize the top spots in the rankings. Honda Endurance Racing are looking to finish in the Top 6 to wind up their season in style. “Our goal is to be the top European team,” says Jonny Twelvetrees, team manager of the factory-backed British squad.

Currently 6th in the world championship standings, Honda Endurance Racing are no longer in a position to have a stab at the title. But they can count on a competitive machine, a solid crew and a seasoned three-rider line-up to help them achieve their objective.

Randy de Puniet has already finished on the Suzuka 8 Hours podium twice and Sébastien Gimbert too has considerable experience of the Japanese race. He was in the saddle of the Honda #111 when the team obtained their best result at Suzuka, a 7th-place finish in 2015.

This will only be Yonny Hernández’s 2nd time at Suzuka, but he has proved his worth here, finishing last year’s race in 9th place astride the Honda Endurance Racing bike with teammates Sébastien Gimbert and Erwan Nigon.

