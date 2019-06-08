Honda Endurance Racing in the spotlight at Oschersleben on Saturday

Honda Endurance Racing made a splash in the second qualifying session at Oschersleben. The British team managed to lift themselves to 2nd position on the grid, between pole-sitter Team SRC Kawasaki France and Suzuki Endurance Racing Team.

While Team SRC Kawasaki France and Suzuki Endurance Racing Team appear to have put in most of their work in the first qualifying session on Friday, Honda Endurance Racing further adjusted their setup on Saturday. Most importantly, they got Yonny Hernández out on the track with a set of tyres designed to cut the lap time. As a result, the Colombian rider bettered his fastest lap from yesterday by more than a second, posting a 1:26.180 lap – the second-fastest of the weekend after Sheridan Morais’s lap for Wepol Racing yesterday.

His impressive performance earned Honda Endurance Racing the 4 bonus points awarded to the team in 2nd position on the starting grid.

YART Yamaha also upped their game, beating F.C.C. TSR Honda France to 5th on the grid and pocketing the point for a P5 grid slot start.

