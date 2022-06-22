Team 33 Louit April Moto was on course for victory in the FIM Endurance World Cup section of the 24H SPA EWC Motos only for joy to turn to despair for the Dunlop-equipped outfit.

New recruit Kevin Calia was onboard the #33 Kawasaki when he was caught out in wet conditions heading to La Source hairpin and crashed.

Although the Italian was uninjured and sprinted to his stranded bike, a blown engine resulted instant retirement, much to the extreme disappointment for Calia, team-mates Christian Gamarino and Simone Saltarelli and the entire Team 33 Louit April Moto.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

