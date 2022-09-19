Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore lifted the FIM Endurance World Cup by ‘working perfectly’ throughout the 2022 season.

That’s the view of Austrian rider Philipp Steinmayr, who helped the French team achieve its latest success in the EWC alongside Frenchmen Baptiste Guittet and Hugo Clere.

Despite dropping out of contention for the category victory in the title-deciding Bol d’Or with a mechanical failure, which took several hours to rectify, the Superstock win at Le Mans and second place at Spa-Francorchamps were enough for the Yamaha-powered team to secure the title.

Following the team’s title win at Circuit Paul Ricard yesterday, Steinmayr said: “It was a tough race, like a rollercoaster up and down, up and down. It’s great to win the World Cup, we managed it with the points, we had a good qualification and the team worked perfectly all season. It was a good job by all.”

Steinmayr is pictured in the centre with Guittet left and Clere right.

