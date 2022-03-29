The final countdown is underway to the start of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship following the first day of the official Pre-Test for next month’s 24 Heures Motos (14-17 April).

Click on the links below to find out how the teams ranked on the Bugatti Circuit at Le Mans today (Tuesday):



2022 EWC 24 Heures Motos Pre-Test Day 1 Session 1



2022 EWC 24 Heures Motos Pre-Test Day 1 Session 2



2022 EWC 24 Heures Motos Pre-Test Day 1 Sessions 1 and 2 combined

