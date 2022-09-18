After eight hours and 16 hours of 24-hour races in the FIM Endurance World Championship the top 10 classified teams in Formula EWC and Superstock score bonus points on scale of 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1.

This is how they stand in the two categories after 16 hours of action in the Bol d’Or:

Formula EWC:Yoshimura SERT Motul*: 130 points

F.C.C. TSR Honda France: 118

YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC*: 97

TATI Team Beringer Racing: 92

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team*: 69

Team Bolliger Switzerland: 63

Viltaïs Racing Igol: 54

Wójcik Racing Team: 48

Team LRP Poland: 47

Webike SRC Kawasaki France: 36

Superstock:Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore: 126 points

Team LH Racing*: 87

No Limits Motor Team: 82

Team 33 Louit April Moto: 72

OG Motorsport by Sarazin*: 64

Pitlane Endurance: 63

Team Normandie Moto Sport: 59

BMRT 32 Maxxess Nevers: 57

National Motos*: 52

Wójcik Racing Team: 37

*Retired from race

