After eight hours and 16 hours of 24-hour races in the FIM Endurance World Championship the top 10 classified teams in Formula EWC and Superstock score bonus points on scale of 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1.

This is how they stand in the two categories after eight hours of action in the Bol d’Or:

Formula EWC:Yoshimura SERT Motul*: 130 points

F.C.C. TSR Honda France: 112

YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC*: 97

TATI Team Beringer Racing (pictured): 83

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team*: 69

Team Bolliger Switzerland: 59

Viltaïs Racing Igol: 47

Team LRP Poland: 44

Wójcik Racing Team: 40

Team HRC: 35

Superstock:Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore: 119 points

Team LH Racing: 87

No Limits Motor Team: 78

Team 33 Louit April Moto: 72

OG Motorsport by Sarazin: 64

Pitlane Endurance: 58

Team Normandie Moto Sport: 53

National Motos*: 52

BMRT 32 Maxxess Nevers: 48

Falcon Racing: 30

*Retired from race

